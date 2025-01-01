Menu
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT AND MORE !!!

2025 Lexus NX

21,809 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13048268

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
21,809KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ2SC075256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,809 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2025 Lexus NX