2025 Lexus NX
NX 350 AWD | COOLED SEATS | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
21,809KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ2SC075256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,809 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT AND MORE !!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
2025 Lexus NX