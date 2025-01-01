Menu
Simply stunning, our New 2025 RAM 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4X4 raises the bar with remarkable strength and style! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 3.0 Litre High Output Hurricane 6 Cylinder providing 540hp to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive truck commands tough terrain and smooth pavement alike with a sophisticated suspension, and it returns approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway. Our ultra-premium RAM radiates excellence with its dual-pane sunroof, LED lighting, Mopar chrome molding, a Mopar spray-on bedliner, RamBox storage, a power tailgate, a Tonneau cover, power running boards, a hitch receiver, and 20-inch wheels. Our Tungsten cabin takes luxury to the next level with heated/ventilated/massaging leather power front seats, heated/ventilated rear seats, a heated wood/leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a jeweled shifter, and power-adjustable pedals. A Klipsch audio system keeps your soundtrack coming to complement a 14-inch touchscreen, 12-inch driver display, full-color navigation, WiFi compatibility, intelligent phone connectivity, and dual-phone wireless charging. RAMs hands-free Active Driving Assistant Drive treats you to a high-tech travel experience supported by front/rear auto braking, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view system, adaptive cruise control, and more. Committed to truck leadership, our 1500 Tungsten is a compelling choice!

2025 RAM 1500

22 KM

$108,348

+ tax & licensing
2025 RAM 1500

Tungsten 4x4 | NO LUX TAX | BRAND NEW

12147789

2025 RAM 1500

Tungsten 4x4 | NO LUX TAX | BRAND NEW

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$108,348

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22KM
VIN 1c6srfkp2sn631311

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E9034
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

Simply stunning, our New 2025 RAM 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4X4 raises the bar with remarkable strength and style! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 3.0 Litre High Output Hurricane 6 Cylinder providing 540hp to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive truck commands tough terrain and smooth pavement alike with a sophisticated suspension, and it returns approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway. Our ultra-premium RAM radiates excellence with its dual-pane sunroof, LED lighting, Mopar chrome molding, a Mopar spray-on bedliner, RamBox storage, a power tailgate, a Tonneau cover, power running boards, a hitch receiver, and 20-inch wheels.

Our Tungsten cabin takes luxury to the next level with heated/ventilated/massaging leather power front seats, heated/ventilated rear seats, a heated wood/leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a jeweled shifter, and power-adjustable pedals. A Klipsch audio system keeps your soundtrack coming to complement a 14-inch touchscreen, 12-inch driver display, full-color navigation, WiFi compatibility, intelligent phone connectivity, and dual-phone wireless charging.

RAM's hands-free Active Driving Assistant Drive treats you to a high-tech travel experience supported by front/rear auto braking, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view system, adaptive cruise control, and more. Committed to truck leadership, our 1500 Tungsten is a compelling choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$108,348

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2025 RAM 1500