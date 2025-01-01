$108,348+ tax & licensing
2025 RAM 1500
Tungsten 4x4 | NO LUX TAX | BRAND NEW
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E9034
- Mileage 22 KM
Vehicle Description
Simply stunning, our New 2025 RAM 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4X4 raises the bar with remarkable strength and style! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 3.0 Litre High Output Hurricane 6 Cylinder providing 540hp to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive truck commands tough terrain and smooth pavement alike with a sophisticated suspension, and it returns approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway. Our ultra-premium RAM radiates excellence with its dual-pane sunroof, LED lighting, Mopar chrome molding, a Mopar spray-on bedliner, RamBox storage, a power tailgate, a Tonneau cover, power running boards, a hitch receiver, and 20-inch wheels.
Our Tungsten cabin takes luxury to the next level with heated/ventilated/massaging leather power front seats, heated/ventilated rear seats, a heated wood/leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a jeweled shifter, and power-adjustable pedals. A Klipsch audio system keeps your soundtrack coming to complement a 14-inch touchscreen, 12-inch driver display, full-color navigation, WiFi compatibility, intelligent phone connectivity, and dual-phone wireless charging.
RAM's hands-free Active Driving Assistant Drive treats you to a high-tech travel experience supported by front/rear auto braking, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view system, adaptive cruise control, and more. Committed to truck leadership, our 1500 Tungsten is a compelling choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
