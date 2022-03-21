Menu
1932 Ford 3-Window

0 KM

$95,000

+ tax & licensing
$95,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

1932 Ford 3-Window

Coupe

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8823503
  • Stock #: 275001
  • VIN: 437275001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CONTACT FOR MILEAGE! A high-quality 1990s hot rod built by Horton Hot Rods featuring a modern Horton custom chassis/suspension and fiberglass ’32 Ford-style 3-Window body with “suicide” doors and a metal radiator shell and hood. Striking all-red exterior with subtle gold pinstripes and a very nicely trimmed interior featuring a Vanilla Tweed seat, a matching headliner and door panels, plus Tan carpeting. Powered by a 350 small-block Chevrolet V-8 engine bored to 355 CI finished in red and equipped with a color-matched Tuned-Port fuel injection setup. Ceramic-coated headers feed the dual exhaust system. Supporting features include a Walker aluminum radiator with an electric cooling fan and a 12-volt electrical system. A 700R 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission delivers the power to a 9-inch Ford rear axle. Modern underpinnings include a TCI independent front suspension and adjustable coil-over shocks, plus 4-wheel disc brakes and a Corvette-type dual-circuit master cylinder beneath the driver’s side floor panel. The fully paneled and carpeted trunk contains a beautifully organized electrical panel and CD changer – both neatly hidden behind easily-removed access panels. The driver is greeted by a leather-wrapped “banjo” steering wheel, tilt steering column, billet pedals, a custom floor console with Lokar shifter and parking brake, plus instrumentation including a VDO speedometer with digital odometer, fuel level, oil pressure, coolant temperature, and voltage gauges. Desirable amenities include A/C, heat/defrost, power windows, a Clarion AM/FM CD stereo, and twin electric windshield wipers. Rolling on polished American Racing Torq-Thrust custom wheels mounting wide BFG Radial T/A tires, this 1932 Ford 3-Window is ready to cruise, show, and enjoy. Appraised value of $125,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

