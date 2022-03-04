Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1940 Ford Deluxe

12,068 KM

Details Description Features

$95,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$95,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
1940 Ford Deluxe

1940 Ford Deluxe

Watch This Vehicle

1940 Ford Deluxe

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8465328
  2. 8465328
  3. 8465328
  4. 8465328
  5. 8465328
  6. 8465328
  7. 8465328
  8. 8465328
  9. 8465328
  10. 8465328
  11. 8465328
  12. 8465328
  13. 8465328
  14. 8465328
  15. 8465328
  16. 8465328
  17. 8465328
  18. 8465328
  19. 8465328
  20. 8465328
  21. 8465328
  22. 8465328
  23. 8465328
Contact Seller

$95,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465328
  • Stock #: 771013
  • VIN: 185771013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 12,068 KM

Vehicle Description

1940 Ford Deluxe coupe. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

1979 Ford F-250 Ranger
 151,183 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 71,493 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 160,883 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory