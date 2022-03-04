1940 Ford Deluxe

$95,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465328

8465328 Stock #: 771013

771013 VIN: 185771013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 12,068 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.