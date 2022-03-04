$95,000+ tax & licensing
$95,000
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1940 Ford Deluxe
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
12,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8465328
- Stock #: 771013
- VIN: 185771013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 12,068 KM
Vehicle Description
1940 Ford Deluxe coupe. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic
