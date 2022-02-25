Menu
1953 MG TD

45,161 KM

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

1953 MG TD

1953 MG TD

1953 MG TD

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

45,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8359311
  • Stock #: 518LHX
  • VIN: TD26518LHX

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 518LHX
  • Mileage 45,161 KM

Vehicle Description

1953 MG TD with a fresh restoration.JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Manual

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

