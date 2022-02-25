$46,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1953 MG TD
1953 MG TD
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
45,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8359311
- Stock #: 518LHX
- VIN: TD26518LHX
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 518LHX
- Mileage 45,161 KM
Vehicle Description
1953 MG TD with a fresh restoration.JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Grogan Ford
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0