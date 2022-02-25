Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1954 Ford F-100

130,723 KM

Details Description Features

$65,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
1954 Ford F-100

1954 Ford F-100

Watch This Vehicle

1954 Ford F-100

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8350527
  2. 8350527
  3. 8350527
  4. 8350527
  5. 8350527
  6. 8350527
  7. 8350527
  8. 8350527
  9. 8350527
  10. 8350527
  11. 8350527
  12. 8350527
  13. 8350527
  14. 8350527
  15. 8350527
  16. 8350527
  17. 8350527
  18. 8350527
  19. 8350527
  20. 8350527
  21. 8350527
  22. 8350527
  23. 8350527
Contact Seller

$65,000

+ taxes & licensing

130,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8350527
  • Stock #: 676154
  • VIN: F10V4D136761954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 676154
  • Mileage 130,723 KM

Vehicle Description

1954 Ford F-100 pick with frame off restoration. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

1954 MG TF
 117,932 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic
1954 Ford F-100
 130,723 KM
$65,000 + tax & lic
1970 Ford Mustang
 0 KM
$85,000 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory