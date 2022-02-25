$65,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,000
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1954 Ford F-100
1954 Ford F-100
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$65,000
+ taxes & licensing
130,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8350527
- Stock #: 676154
- VIN: F10V4D136761954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 676154
- Mileage 130,723 KM
Vehicle Description
1954 Ford F-100 pick with frame off restoration. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Grogan Ford
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0