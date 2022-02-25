$46,500+ tax & licensing
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1954 MG TF
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
117,932KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8350530
- Stock #: D28627
- VIN: TD28627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 117,932 KM
Vehicle Description
1954 MG TF with a fresh restoration. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Manual
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0