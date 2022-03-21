Menu
1955 Pontiac Star Chief

86,766 KM

$138,000

Custom Safari

Custom Safari

86,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8798348
  • Stock #: 107938
  • VIN: P755H107938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,766 KM

Vehicle Description

A special GM Motorama-inspired, 2-door station wagon from Pontiac in spectacular and recently restored condition. Late top-of-the-line addition to Pontiac model range for ’55, featuring the GM division’s all-new ‘Strato Streak’ V-8 engine. One of just 3,780 built and extremely rare today. Finished to match its Body Tag with Code 5561 Firegold/White Mist 2-tone paint and Code 276 Ivory/Copper leather upholstery with Copper carpeting. Other highlights include the 200 HP 287 CI Pontiac 4-barrel V-8 engine w/ dual exhaust, Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, 3-row seating, clamshell tailgate/rear window, A/C w/ heat & defroster, power steering, power windows, and dual chrome mirrors. Show-quality paint is complemented by beautifully finished and ultra-rare chrome and brightwork inside and out, including the striking textured metal trim to the upper door panels. The underside of the Safari is equally impressive and clean, featuring factory-correct colors, finishes, and factory components. Just 53,914 miles are indicated at the time of writing. In addition to a quantity of paint and a spare A/C compressor, this first-year Safari includes two pieces of delightful 1955 Pontiac promotional serving dishes and several 1955 Pontiac sales brochures. Appraised value of $200,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

