$63,000+ tax & licensing
$63,000
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1962 Dodge Dart
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
74,718KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8492198
- Stock #: 161050
- VIN: 4127161050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,718 KM
Vehicle Description
1962 Dodge Dart, custom built 440 max wedge 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, TTI headers, electric cut outs, one of a kind. Totally rust free, very very fast. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0