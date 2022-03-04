Menu
1962 Dodge Dart

74,718 KM

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,718 KM

Vehicle Description

1962 Dodge Dart, custom built 440 max wedge 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, TTI headers, electric cut outs, one of a kind. Totally rust free, very very fast. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic

