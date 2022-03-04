$62,000+ tax & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1962 Ford F-100
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
4,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8477364
- Stock #: 250693
- VIN: F10CR250693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,622 KM
Vehicle Description
1962 Ford F-100 unibody. Very rare, truck has had complete rotisserie restoration. Everything new, powered by Ford 428 CJ 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission. One of the nicest trucks we have had. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE, CONTACT OWNER! Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
