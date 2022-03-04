Menu
1962 Ford F-100

4,622 KM

Details Description Features

$62,000

+ tax & licensing
$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

1962 Ford F-100

1962 Ford F-100

1962 Ford F-100

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

4,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8477364
  Stock #: 250693
  VIN: F10CR250693

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Maroon
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 4,622 KM

Vehicle Description

1962 Ford F-100 unibody. Very rare, truck has had complete rotisserie restoration. Everything new, powered by Ford 428 CJ 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission. One of the nicest trucks we have had. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE, CONTACT OWNER! Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic

