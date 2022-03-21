$75,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-849-7000
1968 Ford Torino
GT
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$75,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8672690
- Stock #: 207196
- VIN: 8K42R207196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 158,895 KM
Vehicle Description
First model year for the Torino fastback and legendary Cobra Jet V-8 introduced mid-year for 1968 at 335 under-rated HP. Kansas City, KS-built car delivered new via Lansing, MI DSO. One of 660 produced with 428 CJ/C6 automatic powertrain. Very good repaint in factory Code R Dark Green Metallic with Code 64 Gold trim and very good Black vinyl GT interior featuring front buckets, console, floor-shifted C6 Select-Shift automatic transmission. Clean and highly correct engine and engine compartment. Factory A/C car, professionally updated to r134a, Philco pushbutton AM radio, power brakes & steering, very good black loop-pile carpeting, dual exhaust, correct GT slotted Argent steel wheels and hubcaps, Firestone radial tires. Extremely rare, highly collectible & very fast midsize Ford muscle car. Appraised value of $85,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.