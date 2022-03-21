Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1968 Ford Torino

158,895 KM

Details Description Features

$75,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
1968 Ford Torino

1968 Ford Torino

GT

Watch This Vehicle

1968 Ford Torino

GT

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8672690
  2. 8672690
  3. 8672690
  4. 8672690
  5. 8672690
  6. 8672690
  7. 8672690
  8. 8672690
  9. 8672690
  10. 8672690
  11. 8672690
  12. 8672690
  13. 8672690
  14. 8672690
  15. 8672690
  16. 8672690
  17. 8672690
  18. 8672690
Contact Seller

$75,000

+ taxes & licensing

158,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8672690
  • Stock #: 207196
  • VIN: 8K42R207196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 158,895 KM

Vehicle Description

First model year for the Torino fastback and legendary Cobra Jet V-8 introduced mid-year for 1968 at 335 under-rated HP. Kansas City, KS-built car delivered new via Lansing, MI DSO. One of 660 produced with 428 CJ/C6 automatic powertrain. Very good repaint in factory Code R Dark Green Metallic with Code 64 Gold trim and very good Black vinyl GT interior featuring front buckets, console, floor-shifted C6 Select-Shift automatic transmission. Clean and highly correct engine and engine compartment. Factory A/C car, professionally updated to r134a, Philco pushbutton AM radio, power brakes & steering, very good black loop-pile carpeting, dual exhaust, correct GT slotted Argent steel wheels and hubcaps, Firestone radial tires. Extremely rare, highly collectible & very fast midsize Ford muscle car. Appraised value of $85,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
3 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

1969 Ford Torino Cobra
 47,583 KM
$85,000 + tax & lic
1977 Chevrolet Camar...
 131,586 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic
1977 Pontiac Firebir...
 57,778 KM
$98,500 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory