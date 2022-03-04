$41,500+ tax & licensing
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
1969 Dodge Dart
SWINGER
48,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8477358
- Stock #: 409197
- VIN: LM23P9B409197
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 48,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare 1969 Dodge Dart Swinger with a 340 4 barrel 8 cylinder engine, 727 3-speed automatic transmission, 8.75 rear end with Sure-grip. Excellent collector car. Appraised value of $45,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Rear Wheel Drive
3 Speed Automatic
