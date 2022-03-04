Menu
1969 Dodge Dart

48,172 KM

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

SWINGER

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

48,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8477358
  • Stock #: 409197
  • VIN: LM23P9B409197

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 1969 Dodge Dart Swinger with a 340 4 barrel 8 cylinder engine, 727 3-speed automatic transmission, 8.75 rear end with Sure-grip. Excellent collector car. Appraised value of $45,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Rear Wheel Drive
3 Speed Automatic

