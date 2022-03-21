$80,000+ tax & licensing
1969 Ford Mustang
Mach 1
- VIN: 9F02M205895
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CONTACT FOR MILEAGE! Great-looking, Dearborn-built example. Factory M-Code 290 HP 351 W 4-barrel car w/ upgraded Edelbrock Performer RPM cylinder heads, RPM Air Gap intake manifold, Holley 4-barrerl carburetor, Edelbrock chrome air cleaner & Ford Motorsport aluminum rocker covers. Hurst-shifted 4-speed manual transmission & 9-inch rear end. Excellent white paint finish and reflective red ‘Mach 1’ stripes/graphics. Excellent Mach 1 Deluxe interior including high-back bucket seats w/ red accents, center console, simulated Teak wood grain appliqués, original-appearing door panels, aftermarket wood-rim steering wheel, & updated, classic-appearing AM/FM radio. Factory A/C car with compressor removed. Riding on a set of 14-inch chrome Magnum 500 wheels and BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires, this classic Mustang fastback is a great example from the first model year for the very successful, high-content Mach 1 performance option. Appraised value of $90,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
