Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1969 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Description Features

$80,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$80,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
1969 Ford Mustang

1969 Ford Mustang

Mach 1

Watch This Vehicle

1969 Ford Mustang

Mach 1

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8789522
  2. 8789522
  3. 8789522
  4. 8789522
  5. 8789522
  6. 8789522
  7. 8789522
  8. 8789522
  9. 8789522
  10. 8789522
  11. 8789522
  12. 8789522
  13. 8789522
  14. 8789522
  15. 8789522
  16. 8789522
  17. 8789522
  18. 8789522
  19. 8789522
  20. 8789522
Contact Seller

$80,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8789522
  • Stock #: 205895
  • VIN: 9F02M205895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CONTACT FOR MILEAGE! Great-looking, Dearborn-built example. Factory M-Code 290 HP 351 W 4-barrel car w/ upgraded Edelbrock Performer RPM cylinder heads, RPM Air Gap intake manifold, Holley 4-barrerl carburetor, Edelbrock chrome air cleaner & Ford Motorsport aluminum rocker covers. Hurst-shifted 4-speed manual transmission & 9-inch rear end. Excellent white paint finish and reflective red ‘Mach 1’ stripes/graphics. Excellent Mach 1 Deluxe interior including high-back bucket seats w/ red accents, center console, simulated Teak wood grain appliqués, original-appearing door panels, aftermarket wood-rim steering wheel, & updated, classic-appearing AM/FM radio. Factory A/C car with compressor removed. Riding on a set of 14-inch chrome Magnum 500 wheels and BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires, this classic Mustang fastback is a great example from the first model year for the very successful, high-content Mach 1 performance option. Appraised value of $90,000. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 57,855 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 32,057 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 3,116 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory