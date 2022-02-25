$85,000+ tax & licensing
1970 Ford Mustang
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8324763
- Stock #: 204104
- VIN: 0F02F204104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1970 Mustang fastback with Marti report. Contact for mileage. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
3 Speed Automatic
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0