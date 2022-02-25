Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1970 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Description Features

$85,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
1970 Ford Mustang

1970 Ford Mustang

Watch This Vehicle

1970 Ford Mustang

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8324763
  2. 8324763
  3. 8324763
  4. 8324763
  5. 8324763
  6. 8324763
  7. 8324763
  8. 8324763
  9. 8324763
  10. 8324763
  11. 8324763
  12. 8324763
  13. 8324763
  14. 8324763
  15. 8324763
  16. 8324763
  17. 8324763
  18. 8324763
  19. 8324763
  20. 8324763
  21. 8324763
  22. 8324763
  23. 8324763
  24. 8324763
  25. 8324763
  26. 8324763
  27. 8324763
Contact Seller

$85,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8324763
  • Stock #: 204104
  • VIN: 0F02F204104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1970 Mustang fastback with Marti report. Contact for mileage. JUST ARRIVED! INFO TO COME. WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
3 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

1969 Dodge Dart GT
 6,390 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic
1967 Ford Mustang
 6,535 KM
$95,000 + tax & lic
2002 Pontiac Firebir...
 16,291 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory