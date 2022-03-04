Menu
1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass

152,153 KM

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Supreme

1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Supreme

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8575955
  Stock #: Y63194
  VIN: 342671M163194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,153 KM

Vehicle Description

1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme convertible with a Rocket 350 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, A/C, leather seats, power convertible top works great.WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Automatic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-XXXX

519-849-7000

