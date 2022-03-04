$48,500+ tax & licensing
1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
152,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8575955
- Stock #: Y63194
- VIN: 342671M163194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 152,153 KM
Vehicle Description
1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme convertible with a Rocket 350 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, A/C, leather seats, power convertible top works great.WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING IN ON TRADE! CONTACT OWNER Larry@groganford.com
Vehicle Features
