2002 Ford Mustang

60,564 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing




Grogan Ford

519-849-7000





GT







5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0







60,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8678297
  • Stock #: Z66396
  • VIN: 1FAFP45X02F166396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,564 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Mustang GT with a 4.6L 8 cylinder engine, 4-speed automatic transmission, power convertible top, leather seats, A/C, 6-disc CD player, power locks/mirrors/windows, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic







5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0







