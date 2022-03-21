$19,900+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
60,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8678297
- Stock #: Z66396
- VIN: 1FAFP45X02F166396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 60,564 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 Mustang GT with a 4.6L 8 cylinder engine, 4-speed automatic transmission, power convertible top, leather seats, A/C, 6-disc CD player, power locks/mirrors/windows, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
