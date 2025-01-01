Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Taxes and Lic extra. **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However</p> <p> mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys</p> <a href=http://www.watfordford.com/used/Jeep-Wrangler-2012-id11762757.html>http://www.watfordford.com/used/Jeep-Wrangler-2012-id11762757.html</a>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

221,140 KM

Details Description Features

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12111803

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes Sport

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,140KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG8CL230923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dozer (PY5)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5282-230923
  • Mileage 221,140 KM

Vehicle Description

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current
condition. Taxes and Lic extra.

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Jeep-Wrangler-2012-id11762757.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*
both keys will be provided**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watford Ford

Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4RM for sale in Watford, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4RM 133,729 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra Crewmax à traction intégrale 146 po 5,7L platine for sale in Watford, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra Crewmax à traction intégrale 146 po 5,7L platine 141,276 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi for sale in Watford, ON
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi 61,649 KM $48,510 + tax & lic

Email Watford Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

-

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler