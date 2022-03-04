$16,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
94,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8516654
- Stock #: B87911
- VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUB87911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,485 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Escape SEL 4WD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, leather seats, power driver seat/locks/mirrors/windows, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
