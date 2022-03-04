Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

94,485 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8516654
  2. 8516654
  3. 8516654
  4. 8516654
  5. 8516654
  6. 8516654
  7. 8516654
  8. 8516654
  9. 8516654
  10. 8516654
  11. 8516654
  12. 8516654
  13. 8516654
  14. 8516654
  15. 8516654
  16. 8516654
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8516654
  • Stock #: B87911
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUB87911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,485 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Escape SEL 4WD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, leather seats, power driver seat/locks/mirrors/windows, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 79,207 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL
 94,485 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 72,224 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory