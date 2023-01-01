Menu
2013 Ford F-150

142,376 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9473904
  Stock #: Z60000
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF2DFD60000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z60000
  • Mileage 142,376 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 F-150 XLT with XTR package, 4x4, 5.0L 8 cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, box liner, bluetooth, cloth seats, bench seating, 6 passenger, tinted windows, power sliding driver seat/locks/mirrors/windows, adjustable pedals, cruise control

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

