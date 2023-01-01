$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
142,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9473904
- Stock #: Z60000
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF2DFD60000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z60000
- Mileage 142,376 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 F-150 XLT with XTR package, 4x4, 5.0L 8 cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, box liner, bluetooth, cloth seats, bench seating, 6 passenger, tinted windows, power sliding driver seat/locks/mirrors/windows, adjustable pedals, cruise control
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Grogan Ford
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0