2014 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Used
166,566KM
VIN 2GNALBEK9E6289807
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic (GAR)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 289807
- Mileage 166,566 KM
This vehicle is being sold 'as-is', unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
-
