Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

166,566 KM

Details Description Features

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13503582

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,566KM
VIN 2GNALBEK9E6289807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic (GAR)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 289807
  • Mileage 166,566 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold 'as-is', unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

tinted windows
Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watford Ford

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Watford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT 166,566 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Watford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 83,996 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Watford, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 249,984 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Watford Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

-

2014 Chevrolet Equinox