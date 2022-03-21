$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2016 Ford Escape
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
18,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8898154
- Stock #: Z09801
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX3GUB09801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z09801
- Mileage 18,029 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Escape SE FWD with a 1.6L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, cloth seats, tinted windows, power driver seat, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Grogan Ford
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0