2016 Ford Escape

18,029 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8898154
  Stock #: Z09801
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX3GUB09801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z09801
  • Mileage 18,029 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Escape SE FWD with a 1.6L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, cloth seats, tinted windows, power driver seat, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-XXXX

519-849-7000

