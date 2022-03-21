$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2016 Jeep Renegade
2016 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
32,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8682779
- Stock #: E10707
- VIN: ZACCJBCT8GPE10707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E10707
- Mileage 32,929 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 with a 2.4L inline 4 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera, cloth seats, tinted windows, remote start, power sliding driver seat, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Grogan Ford
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0