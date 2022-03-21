Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

32,929 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8682779
  • Stock #: E10707
  • VIN: ZACCJBCT8GPE10707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E10707
  • Mileage 32,929 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 with a 2.4L inline 4 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera, cloth seats, tinted windows, remote start, power sliding driver seat, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-XXXX

519-849-7000

