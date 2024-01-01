$20,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX
Ultra 4 portes TI
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y68321
- Mileage 131,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Key Features:
2.7L V6 Engine
Heated/Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seats
360 Degree Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
