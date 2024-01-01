Menu
and style for an exceptional driving experience. Key Features: 2.7L V6 Engine Heated/Cooled Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats 360 Degree Camera Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4

2016 Lincoln MKX

131,020 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX

Ultra 4 portes TI

2016 Lincoln MKX

Ultra 4 portes TI

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,020KM
VIN 2LMTJ8LP2GBL68321

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y68321
  • Mileage 131,020 KM

and style for an exceptional driving experience.

Key Features:

2.7L V6 Engine
Heated/Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Rear Seats
360 Degree Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Lincoln-MKX-2016-id10910998.html

comfort
Glass
Advanced Technology
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
The 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve is a luxury midsize SUV offering a refined ride
and elegant design. It features a spacious
premium interior with leather upholstery
a powerful V6 engine
and advanced safety features. The MKX Reserve combines performance

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

-

2016 Lincoln MKX