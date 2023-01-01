Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

146,790 KM

Details Description Features

Location

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

146,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9619171
  • Stock #: L62454
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LR0GBL62454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MKX AWD with a 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, remote start, power seats/lift gate, cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

