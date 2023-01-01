$23,900+ tax & licensing
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
146,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9619171
- Stock #: L62454
- VIN: 2LMTJ8LR0GBL62454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,790 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MKX AWD with a 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, remote start, power seats/lift gate, cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0