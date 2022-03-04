Menu
2017 Ford Edge

79,207 KM

Details

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Titanium

Titanium

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

79,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8516657
  • Stock #: Z19121
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K88HBC19121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Edge Titanium AWD with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, power lift gate/seats, cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

