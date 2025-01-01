$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (RR)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y18766
- Mileage 158,987 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
The motor vehicle being sold is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven on the road in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
