THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS. The motor vehicle being sold is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven on the road in its current condition.

2017 Ford Escape

158,987 KM

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
13287518

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Used
158,987KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD7HUB18766

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (RR)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y18766
  • Mileage 158,987 KM

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
The motor vehicle being sold is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven on the road in its current condition.

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

