$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
62,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8530925
- Stock #: C91407
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUC91407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,609 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Escape SE 4WD with a 1.5L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, cloth seats, power driver seat, tinted windows, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
