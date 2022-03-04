Menu
2017 Ford Escape

62,609 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8530925
  • Stock #: C91407
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUC91407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,609 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Escape SE 4WD with a 1.5L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, cloth seats, power driver seat, tinted windows, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

