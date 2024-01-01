Menu
The 2017 Ford Fusion Sport is a midsize sedan that blends performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine it delivers 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive system ensures superior handling while its upscale interior features advanced tech and safety options. Key Features: 2.7L V6 Engine Cruise Control Lane Keeping System Reverse Camera with Sensors Remote Start System REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4

2017 Ford Fusion

127,065 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

Sport V6 berline 4 portes TI

2017 Ford Fusion

Sport V6 berline 4 portes TI

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,065KM
VIN 3FA6P0VP0HR390028

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 390028
  • Mileage 127,065 KM

The 2017 Ford Fusion Sport is a midsize sedan that blends performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine


it delivers 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive system ensures superior handling


while its upscale interior features advanced tech and safety options.

Key Features:

2.7L V6 Engine
Cruise Control
Lane Keeping System
Reverse Camera with Sensors
Remote Start System

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-Fusion-2017-id10911001.html

Glass
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

2017 Ford Fusion