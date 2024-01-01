$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
Sport V6 berline 4 portes TI
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$20,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 390028
- Mileage 127,065 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Fusion Sport is a midsize sedan that blends performance and comfort. Equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine
it delivers 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive system ensures superior handling
while its upscale interior features advanced tech and safety options.
Key Features:
2.7L V6 Engine
Cruise Control
Lane Keeping System
Reverse Camera with Sensors
Remote Start System
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
