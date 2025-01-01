$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Willys Wheeler
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black (PX8)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 709316
- Mileage 117,703 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willys 4x4 | 2-Door | Hard Top | Auto | 3.6L V6 | 117,703 km
Clean Ontario Jeep | Willys Edition | Automatic | Hard Top
Adventure-ready and trail-rated, this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willys 2-Door 4x4 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic Jeep styling. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 and equipped with the Customer Preferred Package and Automatic Transmission, this Jeep is ideal for weekend trail runs or everyday driving.
KEY FEATURES & OPTIONS:
/ 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine 285 hp & 260 lb-ft torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
4x4 Drivetrain Trail Rated/ Customer Preferred Package 24W (Willys Edition)
Freedom 3-Piece Modular Hard Top/ Willys Sport Grille & Badging/ Black 17" Willys Alloy Wheels
BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain Tires/ Rock Rails / Side Steps
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass/ Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry/ AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX Input/ Air Conditioning
Condition: Excellent | Clean Carfax | No Rust | Non-Smoker
Financing Options Available | Trade-Ins Welcome
Tough, clean, and loaded with the classic Jeep attitude this 2-door Wrangler Willys is ready for your next adventure. Whether you're hitting the trails or the highway, it delivers the best of both worlds.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
3 year Roadside Assistance with DAA
Nails, screws, glass, potholes? no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss (3 Yr)
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**
