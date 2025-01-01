Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willys 4x4 | 2-Door | Hard Top | Auto | 3.6L V6 | 117,703 km Clean Ontario Jeep | Willys Edition | Automatic | Hard Top Adventure-ready and trail-rated, this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willys 2-Door 4x4 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic Jeep styling. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 and equipped with the Customer Preferred Package and Automatic Transmission, this Jeep is ideal for weekend trail runs or everyday driving. KEY FEATURES & OPTIONS: / 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine 285 hp & 260 lb-ft torque 5-Speed Automatic Transmission 4x4 Drivetrain Trail Rated/ Customer Preferred Package 24W (Willys Edition) Freedom 3-Piece Modular Hard Top/ Willys Sport Grille & Badging/ Black 17 Willys Alloy Wheels BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain Tires/ Rock Rails / Side Steps Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass/ Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry/ AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX Input/ Air Conditioning Condition: Excellent | Clean Carfax | No Rust | Non-Smoker Financing Options Available | Trade-Ins Welcome Tough, clean, and loaded with the classic Jeep attitude this 2-door Wrangler Willys is ready for your next adventure. Whether youre hitting the trails or the highway, it delivers the best of both worlds. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. 3 year Roadside Assistance with DAA Nails, screws, glass, potholes? no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss (3 Yr) **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details** **ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willys 4x4 | 2-Door | Hard Top | Auto | 3.6L V6 | 117,703 km

Clean Ontario Jeep | Willys Edition | Automatic | Hard Top

Adventure-ready and trail-rated, this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Willys 2-Door 4x4 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic Jeep styling. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 and equipped with the Customer Preferred Package and Automatic Transmission, this Jeep is ideal for weekend trail runs or everyday driving.

KEY FEATURES & OPTIONS:
/ 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine 285 hp & 260 lb-ft torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
4x4 Drivetrain Trail Rated/ Customer Preferred Package 24W (Willys Edition)
Freedom 3-Piece Modular Hard Top/ Willys Sport Grille & Badging/ Black 17" Willys Alloy Wheels
BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain Tires/ Rock Rails / Side Steps
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass/ Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry/ AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX Input/ Air Conditioning

Condition: Excellent | Clean Carfax | No Rust | Non-Smoker

Financing Options Available | Trade-Ins Welcome

Tough, clean, and loaded with the classic Jeep attitude this 2-door Wrangler Willys is ready for your next adventure. Whether you're hitting the trails or the highway, it delivers the best of both worlds.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

3 year Roadside Assistance with DAA

Nails, screws, glass, potholes? no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss (3 Yr)

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire

Interior

Cruise Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Rear tow hook

Safety

Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

CONVERTIBLE
Manual Transmission
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

