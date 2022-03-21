$23,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES
71,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8705771
- Stock #: Z59961
- VIN: MAJ6P1CL5JC159961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2018 EcoSport SES 4WD with a 2.0L inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, sunroof, leather/cloth seats, power driver seat, tinted windows, cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
