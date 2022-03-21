Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

71,040 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8705771
  2. 8705771
  3. 8705771
  4. 8705771
  5. 8705771
  6. 8705771
  7. 8705771
  8. 8705771
  9. 8705771
  10. 8705771
  11. 8705771
  12. 8705771
  13. 8705771
  14. 8705771
  15. 8705771
  16. 8705771
  17. 8705771
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

71,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8705771
  • Stock #: Z59961
  • VIN: MAJ6P1CL5JC159961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z59961
  • Mileage 71,040 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 EcoSport SES 4WD with a 2.0L inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, sunroof, leather/cloth seats, power driver seat, tinted windows, cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

2018 Ford EcoSport SES
 71,040 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Res...
 67,365 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade T...
 32,929 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory