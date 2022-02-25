Menu
2018 Ford Edge

48,162 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8430264
  • Stock #: B69389
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP9JBB69389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,162 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Edge Sport AWD with a 2.7L EcoBoost 6 cylinder engine, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, remote start, tinted windows, panoramic sunroof, power lift gate, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

