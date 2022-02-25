$39,900+ tax & licensing
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SPORT
48,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8430264
- Stock #: B69389
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP9JBB69389
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,162 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Edge Sport AWD with a 2.7L EcoBoost 6 cylinder engine, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, remote start, tinted windows, panoramic sunroof, power lift gate, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
