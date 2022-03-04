$27,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium
86,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8474613
- Stock #: Z64021
- VIN: 1FMCU9J99JUC64021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,396 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Escape Titanium 4WD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, panoramic, sunroof, power seats/lift gate, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
