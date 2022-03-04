Menu
2018 Ford Escape

86,396 KM

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

86,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8474613
  • Stock #: Z64021
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99JUC64021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,396 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Escape Titanium 4WD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, panoramic, sunroof, power seats/lift gate, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

