2018 Ford Escape

77,067 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

S

2018 Ford Escape

S

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8898157
  • Stock #: Z83193
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F78JUC83193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z83193
  • Mileage 77,067 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Escape S FWD with a 2.5L inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, bluetooth, reverse camera, cloth seats, power locks/mirrors/windows, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

