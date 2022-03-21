$19,900+ tax & licensing
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
S
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
77,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8898157
- Stock #: Z83193
- VIN: 1FMCU0F78JUC83193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z83193
- Mileage 77,067 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Escape S FWD with a 2.5L inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, bluetooth, reverse camera, cloth seats, power locks/mirrors/windows, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0