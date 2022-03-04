Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

72,497 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8465331
  • Stock #: A22059
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85JGA22059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Explorer XLT 4WD with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, push start, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, twin panel moonroof, tinted windows, remote start, 3rdrow seating, 7 passenger, power seats, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

