2018 Ford Explorer

72,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8465331
- Stock #: A22059
- VIN: 1FM5K8D85JGA22059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,497 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Explorer XLT 4WD with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, push start, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, twin panel moonroof, tinted windows, remote start, 3rdrow seating, 7 passenger, power seats, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
