making it ideal for both work and everyday driving. Key Features: 5.0L V8 Engine Navigation Heated Front Seats Twin Panel Moonroof Remote Start System Reverse Camera with Sensing System REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Best Price First. Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle best price from the start. Guaranteed! Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-guard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4

2018 Ford F-150

93,549 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT cabine double 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

2018 Ford F-150

XLT cabine double 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,549KM
VIN 1FTEW1E52JFE06147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E06147
  • Mileage 93,549 KM

Vehicle Description

making it ideal for both work and everyday driving.

Key Features:

5.0L V8 Engine
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Twin Panel Moonroof
Remote Start System
Reverse Camera with Sensing System

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


Vehicle Features

000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Sport is a versatile and powerful full-size pickup truck
featuring a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It offers a sleek design with sporty accents
a spacious interior with modern technology
and advanced safety features

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
2018 Ford F-150