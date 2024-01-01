$36,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT cabine double 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
2018 Ford F-150
XLT cabine double 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E06147
- Mileage 93,549 KM
Vehicle Description
making it ideal for both work and everyday driving.
Key Features:
5.0L V8 Engine
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Twin Panel Moonroof
Remote Start System
Reverse Camera with Sensing System
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
http://www.watfordford.com/used/Ford-F150-2018-id10932215.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watford Ford
Email Watford Ford
Watford Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
-