2018 Ford Fusion

91,313 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8898160
  Stock #: Z12636
  VIN: 3FA6P0H72JR112636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z12636
  • Mileage 91,313 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Fusion SE FWD with a 2.5L inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather trimmed seats, tinted windows, power seats, cruise control

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-XXXX

519-849-7000

