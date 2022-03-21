$22,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
91,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8898160
- Stock #: Z12636
- VIN: 3FA6P0H72JR112636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z12636
- Mileage 91,313 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Fusion SE FWD with a 2.5L inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather trimmed seats, tinted windows, power seats, cruise control
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
