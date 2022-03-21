$49,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
18,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
2018 Mustang GT with a 5.0L 8 cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power sliding seats, tinted windows, remote start, leather seats, power convertible top, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
10 Speed Automatic
