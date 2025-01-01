Menu
Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. Secure-gard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss.

2018 Ford Select

149,053 KM

$26,995

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Select

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

13287569

2018 Ford Select

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,053KM
VIN 1FTYR2CG0JKB33988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,053 KM

Vehicle Description

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
*" Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at
Watford Ford.

" First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used
vehicle.
*" 1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
*" Secure-gard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the
Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and
deemed to be a total loss.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Interior

Front air conditioning

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Airbag On/Off Switch
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

