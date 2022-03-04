Menu
2019 Ford Edge

72,224 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8516651
  • Stock #: B23024
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J9XKBB23024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, power seats, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

