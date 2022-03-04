$35,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
72,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8516651
- Stock #: B23024
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XKBB23024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,224 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, power seats, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
