$42,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
ST
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
42,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8678300
- Stock #: X07916
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP9KBC07916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,342 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Edge ST AWD with a 2.7L EcoBoost 6 cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, panoramic sunroof, power seats/lift gate, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Grogan Ford
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0