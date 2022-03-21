Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

42,342 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8678300
  2. 8678300
  3. 8678300
  4. 8678300
  5. 8678300
  6. 8678300
  7. 8678300
  8. 8678300
  9. 8678300
  10. 8678300
  11. 8678300
  12. 8678300
  13. 8678300
  14. 8678300
  15. 8678300
  16. 8678300
  17. 8678300
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8678300
  • Stock #: X07916
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP9KBC07916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,342 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Edge ST AWD with a 2.7L EcoBoost 6 cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, panoramic sunroof, power seats/lift gate, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 69,139 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST
 42,342 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2002 Ford Mustang GT
 60,564 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory