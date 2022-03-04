$28,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
71,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8521967
- Stock #: A00288
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD7KUA00288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,393 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Escape SEL 4WD with a 1.5L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, push start, heated front seats, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, power lift gate/driver seat, remote start, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
