2019 Ford Escape

71,393 KM

$28,900 + tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

SEL

SEL

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

+ taxes & licensing

71,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521967
  • Stock #: A00288
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD7KUA00288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,393 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Escape SEL 4WD with a 1.5L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, push start, heated front seats, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, power lift gate/driver seat, remote start, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

