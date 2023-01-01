Menu
2019 Ford F-150

80,449 KM

Details Description Features

$44,495

+ tax & licensing
$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9454912
  • Stock #: Z99246
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E5XKFA99246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z99246
  • Mileage 80,449 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 F-150 Lariat 4x4 with a 5.0L 8 cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 5.5 foot box, spray liner, push start, heated/cooled front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power seats, tinted windows, remote start, leather seats, cruise control

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-XXXX

519-849-7000

