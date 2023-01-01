$44,495+ tax & licensing
Grogan Ford
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
80,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9454912
- Stock #: Z99246
- VIN: 1FTEW1E5XKFA99246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,449 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 Lariat 4x4 with a 5.0L 8 cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 5.5 foot box, spray liner, push start, heated/cooled front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power seats, tinted windows, remote start, leather seats, cruise control
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
