2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
69,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8678303
- Stock #: 775698
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC775698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,139 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD with a 2.5L inline 4 engine, CVT transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, panoramic sunroof, cloth seats, remote start, power driver seat/lift gate, adaptive cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
