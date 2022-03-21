Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

69,139 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 8678303
  2. 8678303
  3. 8678303
  4. 8678303
  5. 8678303
  6. 8678303
  7. 8678303
  8. 8678303
  9. 8678303
  10. 8678303
  11. 8678303
  12. 8678303
  13. 8678303
  14. 8678303
  15. 8678303
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

69,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8678303
  • Stock #: 775698
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC775698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 775698
  • Mileage 69,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD with a 2.5L inline 4 engine, CVT transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, panoramic sunroof, cloth seats, remote start, power driver seat/lift gate, adaptive cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

2020 Ford Mustang GT...
 5,511 KM
$67,900 + tax & lic
1968 Ford Torino GT
 158,895 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic
1969 Ford Torino Cobra
 47,583 KM
$85,000 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory