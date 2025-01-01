Menu
CALL AND INQUIRE ABOUT SERVIVE RECORDS!!! The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented by the Dealer as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

285,214 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
13181567

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
285,214KM
VIN 1GCUYHET6LZ366962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 366962
  • Mileage 285,214 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL AND INQUIRE ABOUT SERVIVE RECORDS!!!

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented by the Dealer as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
