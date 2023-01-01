Menu
2020 Ford Escape

17,060 KM

$36,900

$36,900
+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

17,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9454918
  • Stock #: Z46348
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H99LUB46348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,060 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Escape SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power driver seat/lift gate, panoramic sunroof, tinted windows, leather seats, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-849-7000

