2020 Ford Escape
SEL
17,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9454918
- Stock #: Z46348
- VIN: 1FMCU9H99LUB46348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour sand
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z46348
- Mileage 17,060 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Escape SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, power driver seat/lift gate, panoramic sunroof, tinted windows, leather seats, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
