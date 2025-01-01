Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black (UM)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B91448
  • Mileage 63,663 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 2.7L is a versatile and powerful full-size pickup that offers a great blend of performance


delivering strong acceleration and impressive towing capability. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission


making it ideal for both work and play.

The XLT trim with the 302A package brings a host of desirable features


and an upgraded sound system for a more enjoyable driving experience.

The F-150 XLT 302A offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo


with the SuperCrew cab configuration providing spacious rear seats and easy access to the bed for all your hauling needs. Whether you're towing a trailer


making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Trim

Grille

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

comfort
Glass
and style
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
including chrome bumpers
both keys will be provided**
and side steps
and technology. Powered by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine
it produces 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque
the 2.7L engine strikes a perfect balance between power and fuel efficiency
adding a premium touch to the truck's bold
rugged exterior. Inside
the cabin is well-equipped with comfortable seating
an upgraded SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen
and a rearview camera. The 302A package also adds conveniences like dual-zone climate control
heading out on a weekend adventure
or tackling everyday tasks
the 2020 F-150 XLT 302A 2.7L offers a great combination of capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

