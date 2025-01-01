$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5,5 pi
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black (UM)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B91448
- Mileage 63,663 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 302A 2.7L is a versatile and powerful full-size pickup that offers a great blend of performance
delivering strong acceleration and impressive towing capability. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission
making it ideal for both work and play.
The XLT trim with the 302A package brings a host of desirable features
and an upgraded sound system for a more enjoyable driving experience.
The F-150 XLT 302A offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo
with the SuperCrew cab configuration providing spacious rear seats and easy access to the bed for all your hauling needs. Whether you're towing a trailer
making it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However
mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys
Vehicle Features
Interior
Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Watford Ford
