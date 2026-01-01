Menu
**2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L 502A Stone Gray | One Owner | 83,996 KM | Panoramic Roof | LEER Topper** Stand out in comfort, power, and premium style with this **2020 Ford F-150 Lariat**, finished in striking **Stone Gray** with a luxurious **Camel leather interior**. With only **83,996 kilometers** and **one previous owner**, this well-appointed pickup offers an exceptional blend of performance, technology, and upscale features. Powered by the legendary **5.0L V8 engine**, this F-150 delivers strong towing capability and classic V8 performance. The highly desirable **502A Lariat Equipment Group** adds advanced technology and premium comfort, while the **Lariat Chrome Appearance Package** enhances its bold, refined exterior styling. This truck is equipped with a **Panoramic Sunroof**, factory **Navigation**, and a convenient **Tailgate Step** for easy access to the bed. A **color-matched LEER topper** adds versatility, security, and a clean, integrated look perfect for work or adventure. **Key Features & Highlights:** * 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A * Stone Gray exterior with Camel leather interior * One-owner vehicle * 83,996 kilometers * Powerful 5.0L V8 engine * Panoramic sunroof * Factory navigation system * Lariat Chrome Appearance Package * Matching LEER topper * Tailgate Step This **Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L** is a premium full-size truck that offers luxury-level comfort, proven performance, and outstanding versatility an excellent choice for drivers who want it all in one refined package. REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD * Brake pads for life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. First oil change covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. * 1 year road hazard tire protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards. * Secure-gard theft protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss.

2020 Ford F-150

83,996 KM

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

13503579

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,996KM
VIN 1FTEW1E50LFB24589

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey (D1)
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z24589
  • Mileage 83,996 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

