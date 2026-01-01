$44,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey (D1)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z24589
- Mileage 83,996 KM
Vehicle Description
**2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L 502A Stone Gray | One Owner | 83,996 KM | Panoramic Roof | LEER Topper**
Stand out in comfort, power, and premium style with this **2020 Ford F-150 Lariat**, finished in striking **Stone Gray** with a luxurious **Camel leather interior**. With only **83,996 kilometers** and **one previous owner**, this well-appointed pickup offers an exceptional blend of performance, technology, and upscale features.
Powered by the legendary **5.0L V8 engine**, this F-150 delivers strong towing capability and classic V8 performance. The highly desirable **502A Lariat Equipment Group** adds advanced technology and premium comfort, while the **Lariat Chrome Appearance Package** enhances its bold, refined exterior styling.
This truck is equipped with a **Panoramic Sunroof**, factory **Navigation**, and a convenient **Tailgate Step** for easy access to the bed. A **color-matched LEER topper** adds versatility, security, and a clean, integrated look perfect for work or adventure.
**Key Features & Highlights:**
* 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A
* Stone Gray exterior with Camel leather interior
* One-owner vehicle
* 83,996 kilometers
* Powerful 5.0L V8 engine
* Panoramic sunroof
* Factory navigation system
* Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
* Matching LEER topper
* Tailgate Step
This **Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L** is a premium full-size truck that offers luxury-level comfort, proven performance, and outstanding versatility an excellent choice for drivers who want it all in one refined package.
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
*" Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at
Watford Ford.
" First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used
vehicle.
*" 1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes&no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
*" Secure-gard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the
Date of Loss, whichever is less, in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and
deemed to be a total loss.
