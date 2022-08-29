$51,900+ tax & licensing
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
519-849-7000
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
67,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9245722
- Stock #: Y49693
- VIN: 1FTEW1E40LFB49693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y49693
- Mileage 67,424 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 F-150 XLT with FX4 package, 4x4, 3.5L EcoBoost 6 cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 5.5 foot box, spray in liner, tail gate step, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, cloth seats, remote start, tinted windows, power seats, cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
