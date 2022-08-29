Menu
2020 Ford F-150

67,424 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9245722
  Stock #: Y49693
  VIN: 1FTEW1E40LFB49693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y49693
  • Mileage 67,424 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 F-150 XLT with FX4 package, 4x4, 3.5L EcoBoost 6 cylinder engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 5.5 foot box, spray in liner, tail gate step, heated front seats, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, cloth seats, remote start, tinted windows, power seats, cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-XXXX

519-849-7000

