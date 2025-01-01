$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (Z1)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D26318
- Mileage 139,309 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-250 XLT | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab | 8' Long Box | 139,309 km | White
Hard-to-find long-box F-250! This 2020 Ford F-250 XLT 6.2L Crew Cab offers serious capability, durability, and comfort. Finished in Oxford White, this truck is ready to work perfect for towing, hauling, or commercial use.
Key Features:*" 6.2L V8 Gas Engine*" Crew Cab Full 4-Door
" 8-Foot Long Box
" 4x4
" XLT Trim Package*" Cloth Interior
" Bluetooth / SYNC*" Backup Camera*" Trailer Tow Package
" Running Boards*" Alloy Wheels*" Air Conditioning
" Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors*" Cruise Control
Mileage: 139,309 km
Colour: White
Condition:
Clean, strong-running F-250 with a proven powertrain. Ideal for work or recreation.
Vehicle Features
