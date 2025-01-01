Menu
2020 Ford F-250 XLT | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab | 8 Long Box | 139,309 km | White Hard-to-find long-box F-250! This 2020 Ford F-250 XLT 6.2L Crew Cab offers serious capability, durability, and comfort. Finished in Oxford White, this truck is ready to work perfect for towing, hauling, or commercial use. Key Features:* 6.2L V8 Gas Engine* Crew Cab Full 4-Door 8-Foot Long Box 4x4 XLT Trim Package* Cloth Interior Bluetooth / SYNC* Backup Camera* Trailer Tow Package Running Boards* Alloy Wheels* Air Conditioning Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors* Cruise Control Mileage: 139,309 km Colour: White Condition: Clean, strong-running F-250 with a proven powertrain. Ideal for work or recreation.

2020 Ford F-250

139,309 KM

Details

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX

13181570

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,309KM
VIN 1FT7W2B62LED26318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (Z1)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D26318
  • Mileage 139,309 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-250 XLT | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab | 8' Long Box | 139,309 km | White

Hard-to-find long-box F-250! This 2020 Ford F-250 XLT 6.2L Crew Cab offers serious capability, durability, and comfort. Finished in Oxford White, this truck is ready to work perfect for towing, hauling, or commercial use.

Key Features:*" 6.2L V8 Gas Engine*" Crew Cab Full 4-Door
" 8-Foot Long Box
" 4x4
" XLT Trim Package*" Cloth Interior
" Bluetooth / SYNC*" Backup Camera*" Trailer Tow Package
" Running Boards*" Alloy Wheels*" Air Conditioning
" Power Windows / Locks / Mirrors*" Cruise Control

Mileage: 139,309 km
Colour: White

Condition:
Clean, strong-running F-250 with a proven powertrain. Ideal for work or recreation.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

tinted windows
Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Ford F-250