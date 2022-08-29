Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-350

136,209 KM

Details Description Features

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Grogan Ford

519-849-7000

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

519-849-7000

  1. 9319837
  2. 9319837
  3. 9319837
  4. 9319837
  5. 9319837
  6. 9319837
  7. 9319837
  8. 9319837
  9. 9319837
  10. 9319837
  11. 9319837
  12. 9319837
  13. 9319837
Contact Seller

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9319837
  • Stock #: C33940
  • VIN: 1FTRF3DT1LEC33940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C33940
  • Mileage 136,209 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 F-350 XLT 4x4 with a 6.7L Power Stroke 8 cylinder diesel engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 8 foot box, spray in liner, reverse camera, bench seat, 3 passenger, cloth seats, tinted windows, remote start, cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grogan Ford

2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 67,424 KM
$51,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 LARIAT
 89,621 KM
$80,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 53,439 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic

Email Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Call Dealer

519-849-XXXX

(click to show)

519-849-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory