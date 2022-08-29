$64,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
519-849-7000
136,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9319837
- Stock #: C33940
- VIN: 1FTRF3DT1LEC33940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 136,209 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 F-350 XLT 4x4 with a 6.7L Power Stroke 8 cylinder diesel engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 8 foot box, spray in liner, reverse camera, bench seat, 3 passenger, cloth seats, tinted windows, remote start, cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
